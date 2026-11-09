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South Africa's ANC suffers historic poll setback

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 09, 2026, 21:44 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2026, 21:44 IST
South Africa's ANC suffers historic poll setback
South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has suffered its worst-ever electoral setback in the country's latest local government elections. The party secured just 30.76% of the vote, marking a sharp decline from its 45.59% share in 2021. The Democratic Alliance (DA) finished second with 24.64%, while former President Jacob Zuma's MK Party secured 9.76%. The results reflect growing voter dissatisfaction over corruption, unemployment and poor public services. The setback also sets the stage for complex coalition negotiations across several major cities.

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