South Africa: Former president Zuma accused of plundering state coffers
Jan 04, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the first part of the report of the inquiry into allegations of corruption during his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s rule.
