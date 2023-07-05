Some relief for Imran from Islamabad High Court

Pakistan the troubled is facing a political crisis for months now some relief from the IMF may have soothed Islamabad's economic walls for now but the political turmoil is still far from over. In the latest, the ruling coalition government brought in an ordinance a late-night decree that tweaked Pakistan's anti-corruption laws to make them more stringent. The move came hours before former Prime Minister Imran Khan was said to appear before the country's Apex anti-graft investigation agency. In a corruption case, the ordinance empowers the national accountability Bureau to arrest a suspect during the inquiry period and it also allows the NAB to remand a suspect for 30 days in custody after arrest before this period was limited to 15 days. To know more watch this interview with Senior Journalist Ashmer Shaheen.