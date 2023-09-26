Somalia's female media spotlights taboos

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Somalia’s first all-women media outfit is set to expand its coverage. Bilan, created just over a year ago in the country’s capital, Mogadishu, is a six-women newsroom featuring a blend of breaking news and in-depth features focusing on the lived realities of women.

