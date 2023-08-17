Russia-Ukraine War: Russia intercepts 26 Ukrainian drones

Russia said its forces have repelled multiple assaults from Ukraine in the directions of Zaporizhian, Luhansk and Donetsk. Ukraine announced progress in the directions of Melitopol and Berdiansk on the same day. According to the Russian Defence ministry, air defences shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet in Donetsk and intercepted 4 Himars missiles, two bm-30 missiles and 26 drones. Ukrainian armed forces general staff issued a report saying that offensive operations are still making progress in directions of Melitopol and Berdiansk. The military report said the Ukrainian air force conducted seven strikes on Russian troops and equipment. Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers and artillery also hit Russian artillery, air defences and other important targets. Separately, Russia's federal security service said a Ukrainian reconnaissance sabotage group attempting to enter Bryansk was defeated and 4 members were killed. Ukraine's authorities have not yet commented.