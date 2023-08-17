Sex worker in place of prostitute; Words like housewife may soon be out of Indian legal lexicon

The supreme court of India has prepared a handbook on combating gender stereotypes. It contains a glossary of gender unjust terms and suggests alternative words and phrases. As soon as a 5-judge bench assembled to hear the pleas challenging the abrogation of article 370 of the constitution, the chief justice of India announced unveiling of the handbook. Words like eve-teasing, prostitute, and housewife may soon be out of the legal lexicon; and will be replaced by terms like street sexual harassment, sex worker and homemaker.