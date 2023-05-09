Serbia's twin mass shootings bring focus on easy availability of guns | World At War

"Guns don't kill people, people kill people". This is a slogan popularized by the National Rifle Association of America and other gun advocates since 1910s. A little over a century later, America, a nation of 330 million, is awash with 400 million guns. Gun-related deaths in America far outnumber the deaths in any other advanced country on the planet. Not a week goes by without horrible news of a mass shooting somewhere on American soil.