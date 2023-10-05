Scandinavian airlines faces stock rout

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Shares of Scandinavian airlines slumped by as much as 95% on Wednesday after the airline announced a financial restructuring on Tuesday to prevent bankruptcy. The announcement brought on board big new investors but wiped out the stakes of its more than 250,000 owners.

