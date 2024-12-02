Saudi Arabia's holdings of U.S. Treasuries have reached their highest level in four years, with the kingdom’s central bank holding $144 billion in U.S. Government bonds. This now accounts for almost 35 percent of its total foreign assets, a notable increase from previous months. The share of U.S. Treasuries has surged, reaching the highest proportion since February 2020, when the pandemic first impacted global markets. Watch in for more details!