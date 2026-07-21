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Sao Tome and Principe President Vila Nova wins second term

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 21:42 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 21:42 IST
Incumbent President Carlos Manuel Viya Nova won a second five-year term in Sao Tome and Principe's Presidential election

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