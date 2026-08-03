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Sabalenka set for return ahead of US open title defence

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 21:12 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 21:12 IST
World no.1 Aryna Sabalenka says she needed to take a break after hear exit from Wimbledon in order to recharge herself ahead of the U.S. open.

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