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Sabalenka set for return ahead of US open title defence
Sabalenka set for return ahead of US open title defence
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 03, 2026, 21:12 IST
| Updated:
Aug 03, 2026, 21:12 IST
World no.1 Aryna Sabalenka says she needed to take a break after hear exit from Wimbledon in order to recharge herself ahead of the U.S. open.
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