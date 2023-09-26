S Jaishankar all set to address key UN meet: India at UNGA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
On September 26, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to speak before the UN General Assembly in New York. The minister will probably talk about Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, making "credible allegations" that India was involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar. These claims have strained diplomatic ties between the two nations.

