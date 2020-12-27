Russia's biggest 'Goshala' a shelter home for abandoned Cows

Dec 27, 2020, 05.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In a tiny village of Dobromysh in Russia has biggest Cow shelter called 'Goshala' were old and abandoned cows are feed and pampered for rest of their lives. The shelter has 100 cows and relies on volunteers & donations for upkeep
