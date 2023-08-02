Russian drone strike damages 40,000 tonnes of grain in Ukraine’s port of Izmail on Romanian border

In yet another drone strike deep inside Ukrainian territory, Russia attacked Ukrainian ports near Romania on Wednesday night. However, this time, Moscow targeted key facilities vital for shipping grain from Ukraine. This comes after the collapse of the black sea grain deal. Russia struck grain elevators and warehouses in the port of Izmail. His port sits just across the Danube River from Romania. Officials in Kyiv say 40,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed. Kyiv says the attack resulted in damage to silos, warehouses and administrative buildings. The shipments were headed to African nations, Israel and China.