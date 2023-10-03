Russia-Ukraine war: Russia planning to test nuclear missile?

Oct 03, 2023
Ukraine destroyed 29 of 31 drones launched by Russia and one cruise missile, its air force said on Tuesday, most of them targeting the regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk. The waves of overnight attacks lasted more than three hours, the southern command of Ukraine's forces had said earlier. Falling debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro caused a fire at a private firm that was quickly doused, said Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

