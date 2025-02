According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Moscow's troops have reclaimed two more settlements from Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. Russia's advances on the battlefield have continued even as the U.S. pushes ahead with a way to end the war. On Wednesday, Trump also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will likely visit the White House on Friday to sign a rare earth mineral deal to pay for US military aid to defend against Russian aggression. Watch in or more details!