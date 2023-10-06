Russia Ukraine War: Cracks deepen in Ukraine's support | WION VOA Co-Production

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
According to reports, the US would give Ukraine thousands of stolen Iranian guns and rounds of ammunition. As the Ukrainian military waits for additional funding and equipment from the US and its allies, US officials said the action is intended to assist ease some of the severe shortages it is now experiencing. Now, US is fearing a shutdown and amid that dropped aid to Ukraine in emergency.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos