Russian President Vladimir Putin declared 2024 a landmark year in Russia's military campaign against Ukraine, hailing accelerating advances and issuing yet another warning to Western nations about crossing Russia's red lines. Our next story takes a look at how Russia will intensify its offensive and the conflict will take a grim turn, raising questions about the future of Western support for Ukraine. Watch in for more details!
Russia-Ukraine War: Blackouts Add To Ukraine's Winter Woes
