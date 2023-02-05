Russia & Ukraine exchange prisoners of war | World News | WION

The war in Ukraine is approaching its first anniversary. So far, the cycle of death, destruction and dislocation has failed to stop. Peace talks have been ruled out. But both sides have regularly freed prisoners in swap. In a fresh swap, Russia and Ukraine traded almost 200 prisoners of war. Moscow says 63 Russian troops have returned from Ukraine following the swap. Russia added the swap includes some 'special category' prisoners. The release of special category prisoners was secured following mediation by the UAE. Zelensky's aide said 116 Ukrainians have returned. As per the international committee of the red cross, prisoners of war must be released and repatriated at the end of active hostilities. But some factors like health, parole policies and special agreements among states can lead to earlier release. It is unclear if Russia and Ukraine arrived at some agreement, leading to the latest swap.