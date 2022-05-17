Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Over 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Azovstal

Published: May 17, 2022, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers, have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, appearing to cede control of the city to Russia after 82 days of bombardment.
