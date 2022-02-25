Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ready to discuss Ukraine's neutral status with Russia, says Zelensky

Feb 25, 2022, 07:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he is not afraid to discuss with Russia the issue of Ukraine’s neutral status. He also admitted that NATO is not ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine and to grant membership.
Read in App