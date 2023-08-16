Russia plan capital controls to stem Rouble slump | World Business News
After the Rouble dropped to levels not seen before the Ukraine War, Russia is considering reinstating capital restrictions. A Bloomberg report quoting four sources showed that a proposal to mandate sales of export revenues was discussed during a meeting between the government and exporters on Monday before the bank of Russia announced an emergency rate hike. Two of those Bloomberg sources said no progress was made, and another meeting may be scheduled for later this week.