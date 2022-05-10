Russia is using tanks in storming operations at Azovstal steel plant

Published: May 10, 2022, 01:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Russia has intensified its military offensive in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol with all civilians evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. Ukrainian officials now say that Moscow has stepped up its onslaught to seize the site.
Read in App