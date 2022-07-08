Russia continues bid to encircle Donbas region, Zelensky calls for military aid

Published: Jul 08, 2022
Russian president Vladimir Putin has dared the western allies to face Russia on the battlefield. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on the West to help with more supplies of military aid highlighting the need for more air defense systems.
