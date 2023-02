The toll in Turkey and Syria earthquake has mounted to over 7,800 even as hundred and thousands race to seek shelter. As many as 5,894 died in Turkiye, while more than 32,000 were injured, officials were quoted by media reports as saying. Meanwhile, in Syria, the number of deaths spiked to 1,932. Several countries, including India, the European Union, Ukraine and China, has pledged support to the two countries.