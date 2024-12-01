Rohingya youth living in squalid conditions in a refugee camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazaar have been recruited by Myanmar's junta to participate in the insurgency against the Arakan Army, with the promise of nationality cards to return home. This has often meant having to fight alongside their own tormentors in the Myanmar army. ISA turns the focus again on their plight in Cox's Bazaar and a willingness to go to any lengths to return home.