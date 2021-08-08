Remembering R Aravamudan, the Pioneer of aerospace radars and tracking in India

Aug 08, 2021, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
With the passing away of R. Aravamudan India has lost of one its pioneering space scientists. A shining star in the galaxy of India's space titans, the 84-year-old breathed his last at his home in the southern city of Chennai.
