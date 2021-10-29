Ravi Shastri's top achievements as India head coach

Oct 29, 2021, 10:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ravi Shastri is all set to step down from the post of the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. Here is a look at the team's achievements under Shastri.
Read in App