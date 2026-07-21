/Rahul Gandhi leads protest outside PM's residence

Political tensions intensified in Delhi after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marched towards Lok Kalyan Marg and staged a protest over alleged police action against students during the CJP demonstration. Amid the standoff, Union Minister Jitendra Singh met Rahul Gandhi and urged him to end the protest. The developments have added a fresh political dimension to the growing debate over student protests and government accountability.