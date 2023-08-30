Putin to skip G20 in India, visit China for Belt and Road forum

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China for the Belt and Road Forum in October. The visit would be Putin's first since his arrest warrant was issued against the Russian President for alleged war crimes which the Kremlin has vehemently denied.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos