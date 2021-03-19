Public rebukes at Alaska Summit, US accuses China of 'grandstanding'

Mar 19, 2021, 11.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
There are no easy fixes for US and China's trusty relations in the first high-level in-person talks of the Biden administration with China. Top diplomats from the two world powers discussed a laundry list of issues in the Alaska summit.
