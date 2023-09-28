Preliminary hearing begins on climate case filed in 2020

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
In a first, 6 young adults have taken 32 European governments to court over their alleged failure to act on climate change. The petitioners aged between 11- and 24-years hail from Portugal. The group filed the case in September 2020, after Portugal was ravaged by wildfires and heatwaves in 2017.

