Pope Francis South Sudan's Tour

On the second day of his visit to south Sudan Pope Francis met children who have been displaced by a decade-long civil war. The meeting took place in a prefabricated structure in the capital Juba. He was accompanied by archbishop of canterbury Justin Welby and church of Scotland moderator Iain Greenshields. They heard about the hardships which these children face. The Pontiff assured them that they would build a better future for the world's newest country by replacing ethnic hatred with forgiveness. The Pope also urged everyone to protect and respect women after a resident U.N. humanitarian coordinator highlighted gender based issues being faced by the women.