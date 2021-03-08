Pope Francis holds mass in Erbil before wrapping up Iraq visit

Mar 08, 2021, 10.25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Pope Francis celebrated mass in front of 10,000 people in the Iraqi Kurdish capital of Erbil, following visits earlier in the day to Mosul and the Christian town of Qaraqosh. It was the final full day of the pope's much-anticipated visit to Iraq.
