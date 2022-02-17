Poland Minister Przydacz sees India's "positive" role amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz sees India's role positive amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis without taking Moscow's name said, " You have relatively good relations with those countries, as I said, there is a possibility of involvement of India in diplomacy". West is worried over a Russian invasion of Ukraine something that Moscow has been dismissing. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Warsaw, Minister Przydacz, "India is one of the most important actors in the international scene, the biggest democracy". On Poland hosting Ukrainian refugees, minister pointed, "Poland as the neighboring country need to be ready to host possible refugees. As always, we are ready to help those who are in need but hopefully it won't happen." Poland shares border with Ukraine and also Russian territory of Kaliningrad. On Taiwan he said, while his country "sticks to one china policy" at "economical level, we are ready to cooperate with Taipei"