In a month from now, the United Kingdom will have its next Prime Minister. The final two contenders former chancellor Rishi Sunak and UK foreign secretary Liz Truss have clashed on a host of issues but it seems that Liz Truss who's a Tory favorite has now gained support of her fellow competitors who are now out of the Tory leadership race. In the latest, Truss managed to receive the backing of a lawmaker she narrowly defeated.