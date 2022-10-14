Parkland Shooting Trial: Nikolas Cruz spared death penalty, sentenced to life in prison

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been spared the gallows. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Florida jury for carrying out the massacre at Marjorie Douglas High School which claimed 17 lives back in 2018.
