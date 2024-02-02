Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks to WION | Pakistan Elections 2024
With the general elections just a week away, campaigning has peaked in Pakistan. One of the three main parties in the fray is the Pakistan Peoples Party, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Our Pakistan bureau chief, Anas Malick, caught up with him on a range of issues, including the party's electoral prospects, the possibility of allying with current rivals and his party's approach towards neighbour India.