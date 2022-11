Pakistan: Imran Khan calls off his month-long 'Azadi March'; says 'Will not be part of this system'

Thousands of Imran Khan's supporters gathered in the city of Rawalpindi on Saturday as the former Pakistan Prime Minister called off his month-long 'Azadi March'. In his first public appearance after surviving in an assassination bid, Imran Khan in another surprising move said that his party will quit all the assemblies.