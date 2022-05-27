Pakistan govt raises fuel price by 30 PKR per litre in a bid to revive IMF program

Published: May 27, 2022, 10:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced that the government has decided to increase petrol and diesel prices by 30 Pakistani Rupees per litre. He said that the decision was taken to ensure the revival of the IMF program.
