Pakistan elections: Caretaker PM Kakar raises alarm over border situation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
The drama over election dates in Pakistan continues President Arif Alvi has proposed November 6 as the date for general elections. The caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has described Pakistan's border situation as alarming.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos