The tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru is often overlooked on the world map, but it is making waves with an unusual strategy to combat climate change—selling citizenship. Applicants can secure a Nauruan passport, gaining visa-free access to 89 countries, including the UK, Singapore, and the UAE. At just 8 square miles, Nauru is one of the world's smallest countries and one of the most vulnerable to rising sea levels, with most of its land uninhabitable due to decades of mining residents are left clinging to its fragile coastline, where the ocean is creeping ever closer. Watch in for more details!