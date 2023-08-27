Over 1,700 fans dressed as harry potter set new world record in Germany

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Over 1,700 fans dressed up as the fictional magician Harry Potter gather in front of the townhall in Hamburg, Germany, to break the world record of the highest number of Harry Potters in one place. The event also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book in Germany.

