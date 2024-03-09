Oscars 2024: Iconic 'Barbie' 'Oppenheimer' & 'Napoleon' costumes on display
You have already seen them on the big screen, now there's a chance to get up close and personal with some of the costumes from the biggest Oscar nominated movies at Los Angeles's ASU Museum. The work of five Oscar nominated costume designers including the likes of Barbie, Oppenheimer and poor things are showcased at a new exhibition. The museum allows visitors to learn about the craftsmanship that went into making each garment. Watch to know more!