'Opposition destabilizing nation for greed,' Pakistan's foreign minister urges people to protest

Apr 03, 2022, 01:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Just after a few moments away from the no-trust motion in Pakistan. In the latest, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has put out a statement and accused the opposition of destabilizing the country for the greed.
