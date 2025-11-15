/Operation Southern Spear: US releases images of Gerald R Ford carrier group in Western Atlantic Ocean

Published: Nov 15, 2025, 18:53 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 18:53 IST
The United States has significantly ramped up its military presence in South American waters, deploying its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, along with three warships. Meanwhile, allied cooperation faces strain: the UK has paused intelligence sharing, fearing its data could aid lethal strikes, and Canada continues general counter-narcotics operations but refuses targeting support. This video breaks down the escalating military tensions and their regional impact.