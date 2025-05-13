Published: May 13, 2025, 13:25 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 13:25 IST
WION Dispatch May 13, 2025, 13:25 IST
Operation Sindoor: No distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists: PM Modi
Operation Sindoor: On May 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab, a strategic military base near the India-Pakistan border. This visit came shortly after the conclusion of Operation Sindoor, India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.