One nation, one election: Not 'one', but simultaneous elections

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
The Indian government has formed a committee to explore the feasibility of its 'One Nation, One Election' plan. The panel will be headed by the former President of India Ramnath Kovind. This move comes ahead of the special session that has been called for both houses of Parliament.

