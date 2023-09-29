Official visits between Saudi, Israel highlight warming ties

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
For the first time in 13 years, a Saudi delegation visited the occupied west bank. This included Riyadh’s first non-resident ambassador to occupied Palestinian territories Naif Al Sudairi. Regional watchers are calling the visit a big step in Israel, Saudi truce. How does this development impact the region's dynamics?

