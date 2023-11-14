ODI WC: Who will be the key players in the semi-final between India and New Zealand?

India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday. The India team has been unstoppable with a hundred percent record in the tournament while the Kiwis overcame a mid-tournament slump to get in ahead of Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Kiwis have a history of dashing Indian hopes in ICC events and will look to silence the home crowd at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore and former New Zealand international Chris Harris tell us who will be game-changers in this clash.